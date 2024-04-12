Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare AI Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $248,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $347,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare AI Acquisition alerts:

Healthcare AI Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAIA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. Healthcare AI Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $11.48.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Company Profile

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.