Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) PT Raised to $52.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

HP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays cut Helmerich & Payne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $42.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.51. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 15.27%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 13,372.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,414 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,720,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,987 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,222,000 after purchasing an additional 848,198 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,667,000 after purchasing an additional 767,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 937.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 841,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,487,000 after purchasing an additional 760,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

