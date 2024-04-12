Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Hess by 17.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Hess by 3.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $390,348.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at $23,433,050.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $390,348.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at $23,433,050.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,798 shares of company stock worth $22,811,166. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess Price Performance

Hess stock opened at $157.64 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $124.27 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.14 and a 200-day moving average of $146.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.