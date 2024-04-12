Hess (NYSE:HES) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.67.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE HES opened at $157.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.89. Hess has a 52-week low of $124.27 and a 52-week high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $8,330,973.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,287 shares in the company, valued at $11,457,302.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,798 shares of company stock worth $22,811,166 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Hess by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Hess by 30.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Hess by 17.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 24.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in Hess by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

