Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock opened at $196.87 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.63.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.11.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

