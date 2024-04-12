Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 583,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $7,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 39.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 57.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 70.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 25,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

HOPE stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.59. 91,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,821. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $135.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOPE. StockNews.com raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hope Bancorp

About Hope Bancorp

(Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.