Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Receives $21.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,826,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 38,385 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $20.35 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

