Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $9.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

HBM has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

HBM opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.95. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $8.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.0074 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 2,894.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,330 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 290.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 38.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 29.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,043 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.