IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Receives Sector Perform Spec Overwgt Rating from National Bank Financial

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG)‘s stock had its “sector perform spec overwgt” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.52.

IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.76 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

