Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Ichor in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.80.

Ichor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. Ichor has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $46.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $203.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ichor

In other news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,056,359.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,431.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ichor news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,359.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,431.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,848. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Ichor by 48.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Ichor by 5.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ichor by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 5.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

