ICON Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ICON has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $304.87 million and approximately $15.89 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 989,154,581 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 989,123,898.9860064 with 989,124,640.6689024 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.32697843 USD and is up 2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $11,013,902.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.