IG Design Group’s (IGR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of IG Design Group (LON:IGR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 275 ($3.48) target price on the stock.
IG Design Group Stock Performance
Shares of IG Design Group stock opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.49) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £115.48 million, a P/E ratio of -534.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.29. IG Design Group has a 12 month low of GBX 105 ($1.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 194 ($2.46). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 122.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 134.15.
IG Design Group Company Profile
