ImmunityBio (IBRX) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) is one of 276 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ImmunityBio to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ImmunityBio and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunityBio $620,000.00 -$583.20 million -5.22 ImmunityBio Competitors $582.74 million -$27.30 million -4.39

ImmunityBio’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ImmunityBio. ImmunityBio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunityBio -93,761.41% N/A -114.56% ImmunityBio Competitors -4,702.43% -207.28% -45.45%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares ImmunityBio and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

ImmunityBio has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmunityBio’s peers have a beta of 1.03, meaning that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ImmunityBio and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunityBio 0 1 0 0 2.00 ImmunityBio Competitors 1306 4234 10964 197 2.60

ImmunityBio presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.49%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 110.20%. Given ImmunityBio’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ImmunityBio has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 83.4% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ImmunityBio peers beat ImmunityBio on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About ImmunityBio

(Get Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing next-generation immuno- and cellular therapies for cancer and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. The company offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine delivery technologies, and natural killer cell therapies. Its lead biologic commercial product candidate is Anktiva, an IL-15 superagonist antibody-cytokine fusion protein for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer with carcinoma in situ with or without Ta or T1 disease. The company also develops other therapeutic agents for the treatment of liquid and solid tumors, including bladder, lung, colorectal, and ovarian cancers, as well as glioblastoma multiforme, acute myeloid leukemia, and human immunodeficiency virus. It has collaboration agreements with National Cancer Institute and Amyris, Inc.; and license agreements with LadRx Corporation, GlobeImmune, Inc., Access to Advanced Health Institute, 3M Innovative Properties Company, Sanford Health, Shenzhen Beike Biotechnology Co. Ltd., and Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. The company is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.