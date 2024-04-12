Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 531.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:MTN opened at $229.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.88 and a 12-month high of $258.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.25%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

