Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys New Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Blackstone by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 15,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $7,295,000. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $126.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.16. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.92 and a 52-week high of $133.56.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.46%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Citigroup downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Blackstone from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

