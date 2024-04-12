Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys Shares of 17,000 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Bank of America upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $37.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $39.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.