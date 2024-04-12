Impax Asset Management Group plc Decreases Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,896 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Snap were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 75.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Snap by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Snap by 365.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $17.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Snap had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $210,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 461,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $104,560.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 495,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,159.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $210,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 461,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 470,462 shares of company stock worth $5,286,078. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Snap from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

