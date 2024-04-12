Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $560,000 Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.39.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $127.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.77 and a 200-day moving average of $118.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

