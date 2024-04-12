Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $56.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.57. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HAS. StockNews.com cut Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

