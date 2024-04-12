Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Flowserve by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 47,032 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $47.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $48.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Flowserve from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

