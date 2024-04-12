Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $112.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -481.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.47.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

