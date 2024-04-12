Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,785.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,785.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.09.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.1 %

NDAQ opened at $63.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $64.25.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

