Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,821 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,176.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,842,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,387,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,842,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,387,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $591,900.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG opened at $30.92 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $31.21.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

