Impax Asset Management Group plc Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,054,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,400,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,375,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,077 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $1,252,070,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,916,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,015,677,000 after buying an additional 2,479,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.0 %

AMD stock opened at $170.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.02 and a 52-week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.