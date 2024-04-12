Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 80.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Inari Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

Shares of NARI stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.44. The stock had a trading volume of 136,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,392. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.43. Inari Medical has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $71.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,383.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,003,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,265,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 18.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 557,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,489,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 63.4% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 560,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,673,000 after buying an additional 217,606 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 19.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 37.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 281,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,405,000 after buying an additional 76,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

