Indie Asset Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 18,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106,552.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,563,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,660,000 after buying an additional 54,512,240 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,772,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,901,000 after acquiring an additional 166,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,183,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,259,000 after acquiring an additional 140,517 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,882,000 after buying an additional 234,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 624,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,784,000 after buying an additional 16,712 shares in the last quarter.

SLYG stock opened at $84.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.47. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $87.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

