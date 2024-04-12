Indie Asset Partners LLC Purchases 185 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $90.69 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $107.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3124 per share. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

