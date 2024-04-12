Indie Asset Partners LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Indie Asset Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 87,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 85,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 28,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $37.06 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average is $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

