indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock Price Down 7.7%

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.56. 590,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,427,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.67.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 52.46%. The business had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.69 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,750 shares in the company, valued at $479,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 8,700 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $60,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,491 shares of company stock valued at $730,936. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 7,791.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 51,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 50,644 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 98.5% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 544,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 269,977 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,267,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,269,000 after buying an additional 1,239,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

