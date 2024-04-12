InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

InfuSystem Stock Down 1.4 %

INFU stock opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $168.59 million, a P/E ratio of 269.00 and a beta of 1.24. InfuSystem has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in InfuSystem during the second quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in InfuSystem by 3,895.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in InfuSystem by 31.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in InfuSystem during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in InfuSystem by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.