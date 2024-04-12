Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Raised to $112.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IR. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of IR opened at $93.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.54 and its 200-day moving average is $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,326.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 163,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 136,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 568,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.