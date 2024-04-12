Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $73.00

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $73.00 and last traded at $73.01, with a volume of 23563 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IMKTA shares. TheStreet downgraded Ingles Markets from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Ingles Markets Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.14%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.79%.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $607,000. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,212,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,004,000 after purchasing an additional 15,239 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,143,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,870,000 after purchasing an additional 22,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,720,000 after purchasing an additional 39,930 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 832,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,876,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 542,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,898,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

