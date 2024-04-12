Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $73.00

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $73.00 and last traded at $73.01, with a volume of 23563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMKTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Ingles Markets from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Ingles Markets Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day moving average of $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingles Markets

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $607,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingles Markets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,212,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,004,000 after buying an additional 15,239 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,143,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,870,000 after purchasing an additional 22,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,720,000 after purchasing an additional 39,930 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 832,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 542,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

