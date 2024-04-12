Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Short Interest Update

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Innovative Food Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVFH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 44,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,958. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. Innovative Food has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.12.

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter.

Innovative Food Company Profile

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and food related products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States. The company distributes perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, freshly prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, and curated food gift baskets and gift boxes, as well as a full range of food subscription based offerings.

