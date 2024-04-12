Inozyme Pharma’s (INZY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ INZY opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. Inozyme Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $322.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 13.36 and a quick ratio of 13.36.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Inozyme Pharma

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Treco sold 7,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $52,209.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $143,415.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INZY. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 30.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,537,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 346.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 311,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 242,080 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 170.5% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 677,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 426,961 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter valued at $13,125,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 229.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,465,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

