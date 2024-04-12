Insider Buying: Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) President Acquires $240,224.39 in Stock

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) President Sanjiv Das acquired 22,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $240,224.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,224.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of PGY opened at $11.46 on Friday. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $676.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 6.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in Pagaya Technologies by 279.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 27,393 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

