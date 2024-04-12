Insider Selling: Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Director Sells $40,484.00 in Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) Director Chinh Chu sold 10,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $40,484.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,540,019 shares in the company, valued at $34,160,076. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chinh Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Chinh Chu sold 14,707 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $58,975.07.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Chinh Chu sold 88,573 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $364,035.03.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Chinh Chu sold 213,811 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $895,868.09.

On Monday, March 25th, Chinh Chu sold 117,739 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $487,439.46.

On Friday, March 22nd, Chinh Chu sold 95,924 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $421,106.36.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Chinh Chu sold 238,520 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $1,180,674.00.

Getty Images Price Performance

NYSE GETY opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 101.13 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $8.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $225.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GETY. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Images presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter valued at about $52,554,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Images by 596.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 186,370 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in Getty Images by 37.5% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Images by 124.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

