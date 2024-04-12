Insider Selling: Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) EVP Sells 854 Shares of Stock

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $82.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.97. The firm has a market cap of $109.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236,064 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic

About Medtronic

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.