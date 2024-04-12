Insider Selling: Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Major Shareholder Sells $91,875.00 in Stock

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Beaver Hollow Wellness, Llc sold 7,500 shares of Servotronics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $91,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 428,557 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Beaver Hollow Wellness, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Beaver Hollow Wellness, Llc sold 600 shares of Servotronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $7,398.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Beaver Hollow Wellness, Llc sold 11,638 shares of Servotronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $145,475.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Beaver Hollow Wellness, Llc sold 12,362 shares of Servotronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $155,019.48.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVT opened at $12.80 on Friday. Servotronics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $14.32.

Servotronics ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter. Servotronics had a negative net margin of 23.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Servotronics by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 51,544 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its stake in shares of Servotronics by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 88,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 42,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Servotronics during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Servotronics

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets servo-control components and other technology products for aerospace, military, and medical applications in the United States and internationally. It offers high-performance servo valves, including torque motor, hydraulic, and pneumatic valves. The company offers its products to products are sold to commercial aerospace, government, medical, and industrial markets.

