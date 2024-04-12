Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CEO Sells $645,800.00 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $645,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,137 shares in the company, valued at $15,443,467.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Niraj Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Thursday, March 7th, Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $599,000.00.

On Thursday, February 8th, Niraj Shah sold 1,700 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $88,434.00.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of W opened at $62.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 3.29. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $90.71.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,281,000 after acquiring an additional 386,717 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3,978.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 367,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after acquiring an additional 358,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,438,000 after acquiring an additional 297,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James upgraded Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wayfair from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wayfair

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.