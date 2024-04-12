Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Stake Lessened by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Integer makes up approximately 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.30% of Integer worth $9,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Integer by 420.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Integer by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Integer by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Integer by 28.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Integer stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.03. 38,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,279. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.80. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $69.40 and a 52 week high of $119.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Integer had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $413.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITGR. CL King began coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ITGR

Integer Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.