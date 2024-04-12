Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 198,184 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,397 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 2.9% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $37.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.49, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.26.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.48.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

