Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

NTLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $25.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.25. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.77. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $47.48.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.01. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.91% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. The company had revenue of ($1.92) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP James Basta sold 2,297 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $75,778.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,412,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,820 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,518,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,858,000 after acquiring an additional 987,599 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,910,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,600.0% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,877,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after acquiring an additional 746,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

