inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT) CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $256,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
inTEST Price Performance
NYSE:INTT opened at $12.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $147.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.97. inTEST Co. has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 million. inTEST had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that inTEST Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on inTEST
inTEST Company Profile
inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than inTEST
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.