inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT) CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $256,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:INTT opened at $12.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $147.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.97. inTEST Co. has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 million. inTEST had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that inTEST Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in inTEST during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of inTEST by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of inTEST by 329.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of inTEST in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of inTEST by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th.

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

