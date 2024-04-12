Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,762 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 3.9% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Intuit by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $627.71 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $400.22 and a 12-month high of $671.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $646.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $594.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.00.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

