Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 332,633 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 266,972 shares.The stock last traded at $22.89 and had previously closed at $22.97.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.72.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%.
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
