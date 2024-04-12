Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 332,633 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 266,972 shares.The stock last traded at $22.89 and had previously closed at $22.97.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 127,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 62,002 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 165,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 19,961 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.9% in the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 114.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

