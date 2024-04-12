Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Trading 0.8% Higher

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $16.07. 495,011 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 423,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB Oil Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 548,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 73,900 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco DB Oil Fund

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

