Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.14

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.14 and last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 61717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average is $27.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

