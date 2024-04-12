Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB) Short Interest Update

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 707.7% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,190. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $11.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 0.9% in the third quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 726,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 34.3% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 149,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 38,091 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 213,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 50.0% in the third quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 55,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth about $416,000. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

