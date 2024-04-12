Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 785.7% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Invinity Energy Systems Stock Performance
Shares of IESVF stock remained flat at $0.28 during trading on Friday. 4,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,071. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40. Invinity Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.73.
About Invinity Energy Systems
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invinity Energy Systems
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.