Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 785.7% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Invinity Energy Systems Stock Performance

Shares of IESVF stock remained flat at $0.28 during trading on Friday. 4,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,071. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40. Invinity Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.73.

Get Invinity Energy Systems alerts:

About Invinity Energy Systems

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.